CHESTER A. "CHET" GOLA
Chester A. "Chet" Gola, 91, US Navy, longtime Libertyville resident, passed away peacefully May 30, 2020 at his home. Chet served our country during the Korean War, and was so grateful that he was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. last year. Chet held many professional careers from builder, handyman, automotive body shop repairman to postal worker. What he brought to every job was a dedication to the right thing and put in his best. He loved sharing his passion for the outdoors by taking his family on summer camping trips. His children have passed the tradition along to their children and grandchildren. He treasured his annual winter trip down to Texas with his wife Helen in their camper. Chet was a longtime member of the Chain-O-Lakes Model "A" Car Club. He was a wonderful friend to many and will be dearly missed. Chet is survived by his wife Helen of 62 years; his children John (Lisa), Tom (Alma), Steve (Robin), Richard, Mark and Theresa (Gregory); his grandchildren Jake, Amber, Nash, Lucas, Flynn, Ryan, Katelyn, Mordecai, Carl and Joey and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother John Smernoff. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
