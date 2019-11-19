Home

St Edna Catholic Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
CHESTER C. ANDREWS


1930 - 2019
CHESTER C. ANDREWS Obituary
Chester C. Andrews, 88, born on November 8, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan; has passed away on October 5, 2019. Chet is survived by his loving wife, Lottie of 63 years; son, Chet Andrews; daughter, Lynn Stewart; and six grandchildren who brought them great joy; sisters, Dolores Haskins and Shirley Falkiewicz and brother, Ken Andrews; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Edna Catholic Church, Arlington Heights on Monday, November 25th. Memorial visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., Memorial Mass at 10 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
