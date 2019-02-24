MOUNT PROSPECT - On a day meant to celebrate love, Chester Clay Black, 70, passed away at home February 14, 2019, fittingly surrounded on Valentine's Day by his adoring family. Chester was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Independence, Kansas before returning to Chicago in adulthood. A Vietnam veteran, Chester's post-military career began overseas at Bechtel Corporation; he retired from Ghafari Associates in 2011. Chester spent his retirement traveling, snuggling his loving dogs, and spending time with cherished family and friends. He loved history, classic cars and motorcycles, and was an avid collector of unique vintage items. Chester is survived by his devoted wife Michele of 32 years, daughters Chloe Black (Richard), Simone Black (Jamie), Chanel Gyorgy (Gabriel) and Nicole Black, son Eli Hunter, nieces Shannon Goode (Carter) and Shawn Immediato, and half-brother Barney Bernat. He leaves one granddaughter Madeline Scogin, four great-grandchildren, and 35 wonderful great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Chester was preceded in death by his father Chester O. Black, sisters Diane Ryan and Christi Black, and one half-brother Chet Bernat of California. His mother Juanita Hight joined her beloved son on February 16, 2019. Chester was a shining light in the lives of those who knew him; his spirit will live on through our fond memories. We will miss him as immensely as we loved him. We know wherever he is now, he's the life of the party. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Chester can be made to a cancer or veterans' . Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary