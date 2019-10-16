|
Chester Lis, 79, beloved husband of Arlene for 55 years; loving father of Karen (Jeff) Gutowsky, Kathy (Mark) Peterson, Juliane (Scott) Kirkner; the cherished grandpa of Matthew (Kellie), Kevin, Tyler (Erica), Ryan (Jenna), Brett, Alissa, Jack, Brendan, Hailey, and Andrew; dear brother of the late Walter Sr. (late Dorothy) Lis, the late Evelyn (late Henry) Schorsch, Lorraine (late Anthony) Lagona, Alice (late Stanley) Stafiej, Jennie (late Howard) Johnson and Jeanette (Roger) Olson. Chester was the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Holy Trinity High School he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and his M.B.A. from Northwestern University. He had a successful career in Engineering and Consulting. He was very involved with Holy Trinity High School. He served on the Board and was President of the Alumni Association. Coaching his grandsons, "Coach Chet" volunteered for 12 years as a youth football coach. As an active member of his community, he served on the Board of his neighborhood's Homeowners Association. Visitation on Friday October 18, will be from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday October 19, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Highway 45, Indian Creek, IL. Prior to the beginning of Mass, visitation at the Church will take place from 9:30-10:15AM. Entombment to follow the Mass at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. If desired, donations can be made in memory of Chester Lis to Holy Trinity High School, 1443 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60042, Attn: Tim Bopp. Funeral information, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019