ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Chester Nyc, 93, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 18, 2020. Born on April 26, 1927 in Weyerhaeuser, WI to Jacob and Anna (nee Moskal) Nyc. He was one of 10 children. Joseph Nyc, John (Mary) Nyc, Mary (Adam) Scott, Genevieve (Steve) Witkowski, Edward (Betty) Nyc, Ida (Frank) Traczyk, Raymond (Sophie) Nyc, Virginia (John) Cizek, Emily (Joseph) Brozny, Chester moved to Chicago where he and his wife Louise (nee Daniels) started their family, then Berkley, IL and then on to Elk Grove Village, IL for 57 years. Chester is survived by his wife, Louise of 72 years. 6 children, David (Sandra), Sandra (Donald) Ingratta, Debra Brown, Michael (Terri) Nyc, Karen (Derik) Bahl, Sharon (John) Milazzo. 14 grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda), Jonathan, Matthew (Sandra), Becky (Dave), Christopher (Zaidy), Jake (Megan), Corey (Grant), Dylan (Devin), Heather (Ian), Ryan (Kaudee), Anthony, Morgan, Clay, Darran. 9 great-grandchildren, Charley Rose, Hayden, Lyla, Louise, Tatum, Anthony, Tyler, Celestine, Cameron. Chester was a proud US Navy WWII veteran serving in the occupation of Okinawa. A life long member of the VFW in Weyerhaeuser WI and was always seen proudly wearing his WWII veteran hat. Chester was the founder of American Machinist est. 1957, later becoming NNT, Corp. which serviced the metal turning industry for 55 years. Chester who was known for throwing some pretty good parties was a long time sponsor of the Elk Grove Men's Softball team, The Chekmates. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and piloting small aircraft along with watching the Bears and Cubs play. A private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Grove Memorial Chapel, Elk Grove Village, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020