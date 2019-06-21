Daily Herald Obituaries
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
CHESTERILL MAKAR
NORTH CHICAGO - Chesterill Makar, 97, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Makar (1989). Chesterill is remembered for her love of cooking. She is survived by three children, John (Sharon) Makar, Bill Makar, and Ed (Loretta) Makar; eight grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Burial will take place at 11am on June 24 at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019
