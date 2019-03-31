Chloann Greeson passed away peacefully at the age of 81 years. Chloe lived a full life, with a strong faith, and touched the lives of so many people over the years. She was well educated, and earned a master's degree in teaching, which enabled her to make a positive impact in the lives of so many young people throughout her teaching career. Chloe lived life to the fullest-music and dancing were some of her favorites. She was loved by her family dearly, and her beautiful smile and laugh will be remembered by all who knew her. Chloe is survived by her children Brian and Dana, grandchildren Evan and Morgan, siblings Shirley and John, former spouse Ken, nephew Shane, niece Julie, aunt Nell, cousins and many great friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April, 26th at 4PM at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chloe's memory can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary