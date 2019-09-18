Home

More Obituaries for CHRIS STEBBINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIS ANNE STEBBINGS

CHRIS ANNE STEBBINGS Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Chris Anne Stebbings died on September 13th of complications from breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Greg Morrison, her children Marissa, Cara and Erick Bridges, her mother JoAnn Marutz and brothers Phil and Erick Stebbings, Debra and their three children Thomas, Joseph and Sarah. Chris was also close to her half-sister Julia Daley. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas Kloha. Chris was a 1981 graduate of St. Charles High School and Georgia State University. Chris and her family have been comforted by the love and support of her countless friends and extended family throughout her fight with this terrible disease. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LivingWell Cancer Resource Center (livingwellcrc.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
