Chris Stirmell Sr., 85 passed away on June 24, 2020, at Alden Poplar Creek, Hoffman Estates. He had a sense of humor that will be missed by all. Chris was a loving father to Chris & Cindy Stirmell, Donnette & Mike Yager, Karen & Steve Amundson, Tom & Kim Banker, Brian & Debra Banker, as well as 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Ewert (Al) and brother Harry Stirmell(Maryanne), along with many nieces and nephews and many loving friends he made throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and his parents Harry & Mary Stirmell. A private celebration of life will be at a later date.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
