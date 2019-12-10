|
|
|
Christa Maria (Waskow) Moritz passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Boerne, Texas, at the age of 90. She was born in Berlin-Spandau, Germany, to Paul and Marie Waskow on December 22, 1928. Christa grew up in Berlin and received training in Bookkeeping. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Hans Moritz. A year later, they immigrated to Chicago, Illinois, and later settled in Roselle for the next 60 years. She successfully sold real estate for 20 years. Christa and Hans celebrated 54 happily
married years together. They loved to travel and visiting places such as Yellowstone Park, Turkey, Japan, Hong Kong, Costa Rica, and Curacao. Christa was a loving mother and always wanted the best for her family. Her energy and persistence was a model to all. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, IL. Christa is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Anneliese Cruikshank; and her two brothers, Rudi and Karl-Heinz Waskow. She is survived by her two daughters, Carin Henson of Bloomington, IL, and Sylvia Guzy of Schaumburg, IL; her son, Alan Moritz of Boerne, TX; her six grandchildren, Stephen Moritz of Orlando, FL, Julia Wesbey of Boerne, TX, Nicholas and Travis Henson of Bloomington, IL, and Jenna and Alexander Guzy of Schaumburg, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Renate Hirth of Germany. A private ceremony will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, IL. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019