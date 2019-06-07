Christian Martin Nelson, 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Waukegan, Illinois. He was born on March 10, 1959 to Marvyn and Gloria Nelson. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Nelson (nee Jamieson), sisters, Nancy Nelson and Jayme Ceraulo, nephew, Adam Ceraulo, niece, Carla Ceraulo, and grandnephews, Julian and Anthony Ceraulo and four cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvyn Nelson, grandparents, Elisa and James Jamieson, Mildred and Gunnar Nelson. A memorial will be held at The Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary, 606 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 9:30AM during the regular worship service. His ashes will be interred in the Garden of Saints at the church immediately following the service. Arrangements were made by the Cremation Society of Illinois, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary or Lake Park Center, 919 Washington, Waukegan, IL 60085 where he lived for many years. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary