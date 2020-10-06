ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Christian Michael Waechter Arkin was born on April 13, 1995 in Barrington to Philip and Jill (nee Waechter) Arkin. He died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Arkin worked as a Customer Service Representative for Home Depot in Palatine. He was a 2013 graduate of Buffalo Grove High School. Christian was an enthusiastic Frisbee golf player. His kindness and sense of humor made everyone around him feel like a friend. Christian, or "Bubba" as he was fondly called by his sisters, was passionate about issues that he believed would make the world a better place, such as affordable healthcare and renewable energy. Christian was a frequent customer at Taco Bell, he loved spending time with his friends, family, and dogs. Christian's involvement as a trumpet player in the Buffalo Grove High School and University of Illinois band programs took him to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, concert tours in Austria and Germany, the Big Ten tournament in Washington DC, and the Dublin, Ireland St. Patrick's Day Parade. He was a proud member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, University of Illinois Chapter, serving as President and recipient of their Ed Klint Award. Christian was a dedicated Marching Illini trumpet member and section leader. He was also an avid White Sox Fan. Christian was a "Gentle Giant" and "Kind Soul;" he loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. He is survived by his parents, Philip and Jill Arkin; loving sisters, Alyssa Arkin, Lauren (fiance Chaz Wesolowski) Arkin, and Haley Arkin; grandfather, Edward Arkin; aunts, Joanie Biaggio, Jean Waechter and Pam Bruce; uncle, Al Arkin: and treasured cousins, Vince Biaggio (Tyler Voss) and Maria Biaggio. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jean Arkin and Fred (Lynne) Waechter, Sr.; and his uncle, Fred Waechter, Jr. Christian's Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Those wishing to attend Christian's funeral remotely may do so on Saturday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am, by watching a video stream on Christian's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marching Illini Band Fund - 11332324 at giving.illinois.edu
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.