I had the honor of knowing Christian from our days at Buffalo Grove High School and the University of Illinois. He was a great friend and brought a smile to everyone around him. I admired his dedication to the Marching Illini and Illinois Athletics; if there was an Illinois game, no matter how small, Christian would be there supporting our school. Sending my deepest condolences to his family. I will think of him any time I wear the Orange and Blue. I-L-L

Thomas Topalis

Friend