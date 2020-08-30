Christine Ann Bolliger - Born on May 16, 1948 in Clay Center, Kansas to Earl and Martha Belle (Condray) Fowles, passed away August 14, 2020 in North Kansas City, Missouri. Chris had a zest for life and energy that compelled others to join in on the fun - took the hand of her Savior on August 14, 2020, with her daughter on her right and husband on her left side at North Kansas City Hospital. On Monday morning August 10, 2020, she suffered a traumatic brain injury while on a bicycle ride with her husband. She was cared for by a wonderful team in the ICU unit who lovingly fought for her and allowed her family to be with her amid Covid 19 restrictions. Educated at Clay Center Community High School, Kansas State University and Central Missouri State University, Chris earned a degree in Mathematics in 1970. She became a lifelong student of the Bible, graduated from Bible Study Fellowship and served as a class administrator for over 20 years. She used her math talents doing accounting and compliance work for Ronald Harczak, Securities America, in St Charles, Illinois. Her real job over the years was to help plan and organize fun. Married in 1969 to Terry Lynn Bolliger of Kansas City, Missouri, Chris started a family with her husband in Lee's Summit Missouri but would then move around the country for the next 20 years with their two children. In the 70's they moved to Glendora, California, picked avocados and learned how to roller skate along the beach. In the 80's they packed up for Urbandale, Iowa and got involved in little league and learned to play tennis. A transfer took them to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to enjoy Lake Michigan beaches and learn to cross country ski. In 1988 they moved to St. Charles, Illinois where they settled for 32 years. In Illinois Chris cultivated beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and developed a love for cycle touring. In retirement, Chris enjoyed traveling to explore and spend time with friends now living all over the country. Recently Chris and her husband moved to North Kansas City to be close to family and spend more time with Duane and Helen Bolliger, a couple she admired deeply. Chris will be remembered for her style and flair - she wore bright colors which complemented her smile and personality. For her hospitality with great meals prepared without being stuck in the kitchen. By those who received greeting cards she created in her craft room. By many she shared plants and vegetables with from her gardens. For her energy and love given to others. Her zest for life extended outside the home and colorful closet. An avid cyclist who rode for sport and exercise toured throughout the USA, Spain and Italy. She loved camping, hiking, kayaking and was eager to take up paddle boarding. Lately pickle ball became a favorite sport. She loved a good mystery novel. Her memory will be shared and her story kept alive by her husband, Terry; son, Drew Bolliger of Wayland, Michigan; daughter, Faith (Dan) Ross of Sausalito, California; granddaughters, Rose Bolliger of Wayland Michigan and Lilly Bolliger at Michigan Tech University; brothers, Ron (Barbara) Fowles, Rex (Colene) Fowles, both of Manhattan, Kansas; sister, Rita (Rick) Meyer of Savage, Minnesota; mother- and father-in-law, Duane and Helen Bolliger of Kansas City; brothers-in-law, Ken (Connie) Bolliger of Kansas City, Greg (Sharon) Bolliger of Overland Park, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and their children who all knew their lively, smiling aunt Chris. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Riverside Community Church, St. Charles, IL (rccstc.org
), visitation at 1:30pm followed by the service at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside Community Church.