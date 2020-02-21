|
|
Christine B. Fitzgerald (nee Michalski), 90, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020. She was born July 5, 1929 in Chicago to the late Anthony and Florence (nee Kropiewnicki) Michalski. Christine was an active member of Saint Anne Catholic Community where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered at the Buehler YMCA. Christine enjoyed her dog, Sassie, and spending time with her grandchildren and socializing with friends. Survivors include sons, Michael (Susan) Fitzgerald, DDS and Daniel (Karen) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Megan, Katie, Bridget, and Patrick Fitzgerald and Elizabeth and Sarah Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Rose (Frank) Macewicz; nieces and nephews, Laura, Sue (John), Tom (Sandy) and Tony; cousins, Bernie (Frank) Nash and Nancy Crayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice M. Fitzgerald, whom she married February 11, 1956; and a brother, Anthony Michalski. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin & Ela Sts.), Barrington, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2020