Christine Burnette (nee Dudziak); Beloved wife of the late Gary; Loving mother of Nicholas and Gregory (Rosa); Cherished grandmother of Payton and Isabella; Devoted daughter of Helen and the late Bruno Dudziak; Fond sister of Elaine, Larry and the late Daniel; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Tuesday, 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.