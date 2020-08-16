1/
CHRISTINE BURNETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Burnette (nee Dudziak); Beloved wife of the late Gary; Loving mother of Nicholas and Gregory (Rosa); Cherished grandmother of Payton and Isabella; Devoted daughter of Helen and the late Bruno Dudziak; Fond sister of Elaine, Larry and the late Daniel; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Tuesday, 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved