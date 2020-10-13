1/
CHRISTINE DONALDSON
1953 - 2020
ELGIN - Christine Donaldson, age 67, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Aperion Care of Elgin. She was born July 13, 1953 in Aurora, the daughter of James and Theresa (Neid) Donaldson. Christine worked at the Elgin State Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary VFW in South Elgin. She was a loving friend who will be dearly missed. Christine was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Graham. Funeral Service for Christine will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva with Pastor Fred Kron officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home. For more information, 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Malone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
