Christine Elizabeth Cameron, 32, passed away suddenly on July 19th, 2019. Beloved mother of Gianni, Isabella, Carmello, Winter, Christian, Harper, and Apollo. Loving daughter of Tracey Sachs and Robert (Lorrie) Cameron. Adored sister of Sean and Bobby. Loved by all who knew her. Christine was a bright light to everyone she came in contact with. She carried the world with her heart and inspired those around her. She will be deeply missed by all. Visitation Thursday, July 25th, 3 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of a Celebration of Life at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wings Program or to PAWS Chicago. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 23, 2019