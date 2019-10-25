|
NAPERVILLE - A lifelong educator and longtime resident of Naperville, IL, Christine was born December 22, 1938 to William and Selina Reid. The daughter and granddaughter of immigrants, she was proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage. Her early years were spent in Connecticut, where she enjoyed summers at Columbia Lake with her beloved aunt and uncle. At age nine, Christine moved with her family to Charleston, Illinois, where her father, a stonemason, worked on the construction of the Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University. She attended Eastern Lab School and received a B.S. in Education, with co-majors in Speech Pathology and English from Eastern Illinois University. She later earned an M.S. in Educational Administration and Supervision from Marquette University. Christine began her career as a public school speech therapist before moving into educational administration. She was a principal at St. Rita School and Holy Apostles School in Wisconsin. She retired in 2004 from the position of Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Planning, Plainfield School District 202. Christine was proud of her service that extended beyond her career. She served as co-facilitator of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Synod Planning and Coordination Committee, president of the DuPage County School Personnel Administrators Consortium (PACT), and member of the DuPage Area Vocational Education Board (DAVEA), the Will County Career Education Board, (WILCO), and the Lewis University Department of Education Advisory Board. Christine was especially proud of her work with the Eastern Illinois University Foundation, ultimately serving as board president. She was honored by the opportunity to give back to that educational institution where, as she once wrote, the "experience and community culture have been woven into my personal and professional life." Christine was passionate about travel, and cherished many international trips with her daughter. A patron of the arts, she loved the theater and ballet. Christine is remembered by those who admired her as a woman of faith, a lover of music, and a wonderful cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Robertson, brother William (Ann), and her sister Sheila. Loving mother of Maura; adored aunt, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville, IL appreciated. Visitation Sunday, October 27th 2:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 28th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019