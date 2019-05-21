|
Christine Homer (nee Czajka), age 55. Loving mother of Grant (Karolina) Lassen, Nicholas, and Dylan Homer. Grandmother of Steven and Timothy. Beloved daughter of Gerald and the late Patricia (nee Opolony) Czajka. Dear sister of Kimberly (Dave) Nueroth and Michelle (Scott) Bator. Loving companion of Dan Piper. Loving aunt, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. Funeral Friday, May 24 at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Tarcissus Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information, call 773-774-0366 or visit www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019