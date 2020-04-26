Home

CHRISTINE IDA RIMPILA-LUND


1937 - 2020
Christine Ida Rimpila-Lund, 83, passed away April 20, 2020 in Glenview, IL. She was born in Chicago on February 10, 1937. Beloved mother of Vanessa (Bill) Davis; cherished grandmother of Paul, Natalie, and William Davis; dear sister of Roberta Gaaskjolen, Dr. Charles R. Rimpila and the late Dr. Julian J. Rimpila; cherished daughter of the late Verna and Dr. Charles E. Rimpila; proud cousin of many; aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She attended Murphy Elementary School and Carl Schurz High School. When she was a sophomore in high school, she passed an admissions test and was accepted to the University of Chicago as an undergrad. After two years she transferred to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, where she graduated with a Bachelors in Economics Cum Laude in 1957. She pursued her Master's in Education from University of Chicago and graduated in 1962. Christine started her teaching career for one year at a public school in Sioux Falls, SD. The highlight of her career was being an elementary school teacher for Chicago Public School for 30 years, in which she retired from Monroe Elementary School located in Logan Square in 2004. She was so dedicated to children she even received her Principal Certificate. Christine enjoyed her hobbies such as downhill skiing, horseback riding in Oak Brook, and the Oak Brook Polo Club. Her favorite pastime was watching polo in Oak Brook on Sundays. Services are private at this time she will be laid to rest at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity which protects wildlife and culture in Africa "Friends of Conservation," 465 W. Dominion Dr., Suite 202, Wood Dale, IL 60191.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
