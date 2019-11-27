|
Christine J. Talan ELGIN - Christine J. Talan, 73, of Monroe Center, formerly of Elgin, died November 14, 2019 in her home. Born October 3, 1946 in Chicago; daughter of Leo and Bernice (Nietupski) Blatt. Graduated from Thornton Township High School and Elgin Community College. Married George A. Talan on February 24, 1967; he died June 27, 2018. Christine worked as a bookkeeper for the family businesses. She enjoyed reading and writing short stories. Christine enjoyed many years working at Elgin Academy, and she had been a caregiver for her mom and her granddaughter. Survivors include her children George (Heather) Talan and Elizabeth (Dan) Mathews; grandchildren Atlee (Mike), Boston, Haylee, and Brinna. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother David Blatt. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111, www.statelinecremations.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019