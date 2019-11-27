Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE TALAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE J. TALAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINE J. TALAN Obituary
Christine J. Talan ELGIN - Christine J. Talan, 73, of Monroe Center, formerly of Elgin, died November 14, 2019 in her home. Born October 3, 1946 in Chicago; daughter of Leo and Bernice (Nietupski) Blatt. Graduated from Thornton Township High School and Elgin Community College. Married George A. Talan on February 24, 1967; he died June 27, 2018. Christine worked as a bookkeeper for the family businesses. She enjoyed reading and writing short stories. Christine enjoyed many years working at Elgin Academy, and she had been a caregiver for her mom and her granddaughter. Survivors include her children George (Heather) Talan and Elizabeth (Dan) Mathews; grandchildren Atlee (Mike), Boston, Haylee, and Brinna. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother David Blatt. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111, www.statelinecremations.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -