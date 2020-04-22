Daily Herald Obituaries
CHRISTINE BURNS
CHRISTINE L. BURNS


1939 - 2020
SCHAUMBURG - Christine L. Burns, nee Parrilli, age 81. Beloved wife of William J, Burns, Jr. Loving mother of Michael A. (Lisa) Burns, Shawna C. (Kevin) Shoemaker and William H. Burns. Dear grandmother of Johnny, Brittani, Carli, Nicholas, Shayne, Michael, Fallon and great-grandmother of Addisyn, Ryleigh, Grayson and Mason. Dear sister of the late Theresa Burns and Anthony Parrilli. Chris worked at St. Matthew Catholic Church for 36 years as the Director of Liturgy. All Services are private. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
