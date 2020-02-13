|
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Chris passed away, aged 81. She was born in Chicago to the late Thomas R. and Lorraine (Petersen) Nelson. She married Edwin Duda February 6, 1965 and they moved to Arlington Heights in 1970. Chris loved creative and artistic DIY projects, volunteering with GSUSA and The American Legion ... oh, and slaying those slot machines. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in early 2015 followed by a debilitating stroke September 2018. She was somehow able to keep her wicked sense of humor despite increasing isolation and decline. Her spirit lives on in her husband, Ed; daughters, Lora (Dodd) Mohr and Victoria Duda; brothers, Robert (Lois) Nelson and Frank (Paula) Nelson; and grandchildren, Albert, Dietrich, Lincoln, Benno, and Seneca Mohr. She is preceded in death by brother, David Nelson; and grandson, Emre Mohr. Services and interment were privately held. Please celebrate Chris by raising up your glass as she "takes one for the road!"
