Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
CHRISTINE LOUISE THOMPSON

CHRISTINE LOUISE THOMPSON Obituary
Christine Louise Thompson of Hampshire, formerly of Schaumburg, was born July 31, 1970 and died on February 4, 2020. Cherished daughter of Patricia Mustari and the late Charles Thompson; dear sister of Michelle Cooper and Tony Mustari; loving aunt of Kaya Cooper; life partner of John Laird; loving cat mom of Frankie and Trudie. Visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday, 12:00 p.m. (Noon). After services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
