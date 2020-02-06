|
Christine Louise Thompson of Hampshire, formerly of Schaumburg, was born July 31, 1970 and died on February 4, 2020. Cherished daughter of Patricia Mustari and the late Charles Thompson; dear sister of Michelle Cooper and Tony Mustari; loving aunt of Kaya Cooper; life partner of John Laird; loving cat mom of Frankie and Trudie. Visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday, 12:00 p.m. (Noon). After services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2020