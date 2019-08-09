Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
820 Division St.
Lisle, IL
View Map
CHRISTINE LYN TALLARICO


1968 - 2019
CHRISTINE LYN TALLARICO Obituary
Christine Lyn Tallarico, 50, at rest peacefully August 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Willow Tallarico - Turano. Loving daughter of Frank and Diana Tallarico. Dear sister of Amy (Michael) Bailey. Loving aunt of Parker and Gavin Bailey. Dear companion of Jeff Rasmussen. Christine was a 1986 graduate of Lisle High School and a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in Economics. She owned several businesses in Colorado and loved cooking, live music, and gardening. Memorial visitation will take place Sunday August 11 from 3 PM TO 9 PM at Blake - Lamb Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Memorial Mass Monday 10 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 820 Division St., Lisle. The family kindly requests that everyone wear bright colors in honor of Christine's colorful spirit. Information, 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
