|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Christine M. "Tina" Martin (nee Brockman), age 72, a lifelong resident of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of Tracy Martin; loving mother of Sarah (George) Theodossopoulos and Melissa (Matthew) Davito; cherished nana of Maxwell, Mason, Peter, Mickey and Mia; dear sister of Margaret (Dave) Malesky, Patricia (Cleo) Husband and Mary Kay (Bruce) Fehrenbacher; fond aunt and great-aunt to many. Visitation Friday, July 19, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Saturday July 20, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In remembrance of Tina's love for children's books, the family will be collecting and donating children's books to Mount Prospect Public Library and Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Memorials may be made to Viator House memorials may be made to Viator House of Hospitality, Business Office, 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019