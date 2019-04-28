Home

CHRISTINE M. PRICE

CHRISTINE M. PRICE Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Christine M. Price passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Christine was the loving mother of Raymond (Holly) Tantillo and Laura (Tom) Hubner. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph Papa and the late Angela D'Aurelio. Proud grandmother of Trey, Devin, Owen, Elizabeth and Joel. Dear sister of Mary Haffner and Linda Diamond. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:00AM until time of Memorial Service 10:00AM at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Christine's name to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
