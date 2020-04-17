|
Christine Margaret Fearing, nee Fischer, passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 54. She was proud to be a two-time breast cancer survivor and showed the same determination and fighting spirit in all areas of her life. She lived in Elk Grove Village, IL for 30 years and raised her family there. She has worked for the Elk Grove Park District in various part-time and full-time positions, most recently as the Pirates' Cove, Rentals, and Family Programming Manager. She also volunteered regularly at Elk Grove Village and Park District events. In addition, Christine was active and served in various positions for the Clearmont Elementary School PTO while her children attended there. She loved her community, co-workers, and family dearly. She was fun-loving and friendly to everyone she met. She loved to travel with her family (especially US National Parks), enjoyed reading and spending time with her granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her father, Fred L. Fischer. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ray E Fearing III; her mother Patricia Fischer (nee Armond); her 5 children, Ray E Fearing IV, Rebecca (Danny) Chriscoe, Cera Fearing, Carin Fearing, and Allen Fearing; her beloved grand daughter Ellie Chriscoe; her 3 sisters, Deborah (Monty) Sihweil, Susan (Patrick) Cusick, Michelle (Kevin) Mattingly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to health concerns and CDC's recommendations, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020