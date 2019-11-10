|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Christine Marie Guy announces her sudden passing on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 54. Christine will be lovingly remembered by her father, Reynaldo Garcia Guy and her three siblings, younger brothers, Mastoriani (Troy) Guy, Michael Guy (Spouse- Cheryl Guy) and youngest sister Medeny (Cay-Cay) Guy (Spouse Joey Lee). She will be fondly remembered as the dear and generous aunt to Jordan Mykal, Antonio, Mason, Giovanni, and Nikolai. Christine was most recently predeceased by her mother, Remedios (Ordonez) Guy just 3 months ago. For many years, Christine has established herself as an entrepreneur. In 2010, she was the sole proprietor and designer of Tikini, a widely known collection of bathing suits and resort wear, once featured in Sports Illustrated. Following her mom's lead she also pursued real estate in Texas, Arizona, and California. Her most recent venture, Founder and Executive Director of Mabuhay Lifestyle World, a multi-media company focusing on Asian-American businesses, entertainment, food, fashion, music, philanthropy and the communities they live in. Christine will forever be self-described as a Serial Entrepreneur, Motivator, Realtor, Publisher and Executive Movie Producer. LOVING LIFE TO THE FULLEST!! "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts" Please join the family in celebrating Christine's life at her visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home for prayers and final viewing processing to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment private. For info, www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019