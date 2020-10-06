1/
CHRISTINE MAY CEDERHOLM
SOUTH ELGIN - On October 3, 2020, Christine May Cederholm, of South Elgin, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the ones she loved. Christine was a lifelong Illinois native who loved beautiful beaches and hot sunny days whenever she could escape to Florida and Green Lake. Christine was the biological mother of three boys, however many people considered Christine their surrogate mother. Christine is survived by her three sons, Clint Cederholm (age 47), Andrew Cederholm (age 45), Timothy Cederholm (age 43); and her one and only grandson, Chandler Cederholm (age 20). Christine was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her laugh was contagious and usually was followed by her witty sense of humor. Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Christine at the family home on October 10th from 11 to 3 p.m. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
