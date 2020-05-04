|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Christine R. Bogdanski (nee Ruchniewicz), 73, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born July 7, 1946 in Como, Italy to the late Henrietta and Bruno Ruchniewicz. Christine was the wife of Joseph; mother of Kristen (Richard) Gucwa and Kenneth Bogdanski; nana to Gavin and Noah; sister of Martha, Elizabeth, Mark, Mary and the late Bernard; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. There will be a private interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2020