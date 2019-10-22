|
Christine Rose Wallis, nee Lewis, age 94, of Luther Village in Arlington Heights, died peacefully in her home on October 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Barry R. Wallis for 67 years, loving mother of Barry (Diane), Chris, Terry, Becky, Lynne, Leslie (Michael Torchalski), loving grandmother of Elizabeth (Dustin Grethen), Cary, Betsy (Shawn King), Dave, Sean, Rachel (Dimitry Khvalabov), Jimmy, Kirsten, Jennifer, and Nathan, and loving great-grandmother of 10. She was born on November 23, 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio, finding out at the age of 57 that parents Adeline and Albert Lewis were not her birth parents. Her biologic and adopted mothers were very good friends, and they both agreed that Adeline would raise her as her own when her birth mother died as anticipated when Rose was 11 days old. Rose was able to locate her biological three brothers, Charles, Robert, and George Lindsey, and maintained a relationship with them until their deaths. Rose loved adventurous traveling, dogs, and children. Some of her fondest memories included attending the Chicago World's Fair in 1933, working as a long-distance telephone operator, and while patching in a call from the White House "overhearing" the announcement of the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She worked for 12 years at the Jewel-Osco food store in Arlington Heights, making friends with co-workers and customers alike. Her travels with her husband included taking a hot air balloon ride, an airplane glider ride, seeing the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, the Matterhorn, Bavaria, riding a camel at the Sphinx and seeing the pyramids, trips to Tuscany, Paris, and bareboat canaling in France. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Interment will be private. A memorial reception will take place on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Luther Village, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to Young at Heart Adopt a Senior Pet (http://www.adoptaseniorpet.com/), or Young at Heart, PO Box 1293, Palatine, IL 60078.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019