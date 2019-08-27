|
|
EAST DUNDEE - Christine S. "Chris" Freise, age 94, passed away from this life into a new life with Jesus in Heaven on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Highland Oaks in Elgin. Chris was born in Arlington Heights on September 22, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Adolph and Christine (nee Meier) Busse. On February 6, 1943, Chris married the love of her life Norman E. "Norm" Freise and only by the grace of God they were married 73 years at the time of Norm's death on November 2, 2016. Chris was a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Survivors include her four children; JoAnn Fritz, Jerald (Marlene) Freise, Randy (Connie) Freise and Pam Glenn. Chris is also survived by her nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband,Chris was preceded in death by her son; James Alan Freise in infancy and 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Memorial Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St. in East Dundee with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor, officiating. Private family burial will be at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (Luther Hall) on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019