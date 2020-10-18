Christine Tyler Predick, born Jan. 14, 1949 to Oliver K. and Lillian May Tyler (nee Olsen) in Hinsdale, Ill., died suddenly on June 10, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. She was the beloved wife of Paul for almost 50 years, and a kind, fun and loving person who made every life she touched better. Chris earned an education degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she met Paul and married him while still in school. She taught in Champaign and Northbrook schools before the couple moved to Arlington Heights in 1975, Mt. Prospect in 2007, and Tucson in 2014. Chris is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Katharine Predick (Taliesin Sutton) and son, Daniel (Jasmine Moisides); grandchildren, Minerva, Calliope and Linus Predick-Sutton, and Alexis Dowd; brother, Denis J. Tyler (Darla) and sisters, Karen Christianson (Kenneth) and Barbara Huecksteadt (David, deceased); and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother. Memorial donations can be made in Chris's name to Westgate School, 500 S. Dwyer Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, for the renovation of the school's Library Media Center (LMC). Chris served there as program assistant, and then taught third grade for two years at Westgate before being named head of the LMC. She brought the joy of learning through books and technology to thousands of children before retiring in 1999 to enjoy travel, gardening, golf, reading and more time with grandchildren. Memorial services were held privately.







