Christopher B. Moravectz, 47, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Elk Grove Village, peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1972 in Libertyville, attended Hawthorn Grade Schools and was a graduate of Carmel High School in Mundelein. Chris was a former employee of Sun Process Converting in Mount Prospect, enjoyed watching sports, being active and spending time with his son. Surviving are his mother Judy Moravectz of Libertyville; his son Mason Moravectz (and his mother Dana); 4 sisters, Sharon (Doug) Cline, Bonnie (Micheal) Prefontaine, Lisa (Dan) Organ and Nicky (Dan) Pastore; nieces and nephews, Courtney, Hailey, Emily, Nathan, Matthew and Kayla. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Moravectz in 2013. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday, Nov. 8 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral mass will be at l0 am Sat. Nov. 9 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019