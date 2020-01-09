Daily Herald Obituaries
CHRISTOPHER C. HOPP


1969 - 2020
CARPENTERSVILLE - Christopher C. Hopp, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin after a 13 year battle with ALS. Chris was born in Tyler, Texas on February 15, 1969. He was a lifelong resident of the area, a 1987 graduate of Dundee Crown High School in Carpentersville and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987-1995 and earned the rank of E-5 SGT. He worked as a cabinet finisher prior to being diagnosed with ALS. Chris enjoyed camping, fishing and growing plants. He especially loved hosting gatherings for his friends and family. Survivors include his son; Brendan T. Hopp, his father and stepmother; Gerald and Debra Hopp, his brother; Kevin (Anne) Hopp, his nephew; Mitchell and niece; Kelly. Other survivors include many good and faithful friends, especially; Bill Grant, his caregivers; Sarah, Bona, Sabrina, Undra and Ugi. Chris was preceded in death by his mother; Claudia, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. At Chris's request he will be cremated and inurnment will be private. A Gathering celebrating his life will be held on Saturday from 2-5 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
