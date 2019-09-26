|
Christopher C. Mores, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Vernon Hills. He was born July 30, 1960 in Chicago, was a former resident of Niles and has lived in Green Oaks for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of Maine South High School in Niles and also the University of Illinois, Chicago. Chris enjoyed his hobby and interest in old muscle cars. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Mary Mores; daughter, Tayler Mores; brother-in-law, Ed Ostrego and nephew, Ed (Lisa) Ostrego. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dee Mores. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 27 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Prayers will begin on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to either AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) or the ALS Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019