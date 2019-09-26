Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER MORES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER C. MORES


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER C. MORES Obituary
Christopher C. Mores, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Vernon Hills. He was born July 30, 1960 in Chicago, was a former resident of Niles and has lived in Green Oaks for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of Maine South High School in Niles and also the University of Illinois, Chicago. Chris enjoyed his hobby and interest in old muscle cars. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Mary Mores; daughter, Tayler Mores; brother-in-law, Ed Ostrego and nephew, Ed (Lisa) Ostrego. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dee Mores. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 27 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Prayers will begin on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to either AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) or the ALS Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now