Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER DRAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER J. DRAKE


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER J. DRAKE Obituary
Christopher J. Drake passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 in Michigan. He was born in Anderson, IN on March 24, 1964 to the late Dr. James and Judith Drake. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughters Catherine, Judith and Samantha; brothers Richard (Teresa), Terry (Brenda), Michael (Beverly); nieces and nephews Patrick, Sara, Erin, Rachel and Alex. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m - 1:00 pm with a service at noon at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online in Chris' memory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now