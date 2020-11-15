1/
CHRISTOPHER J. "CJ" STRZALKA Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALATINE - In loving memory, Christopher J. "CJ" Strzalka, Jr., 25, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Visitation is on Monday, November 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, and the Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church. If you would like to attend, please sign up via this link: https://sttheresachurch.org/funeral-sign-up-christopher-strzalka/. Following Mass, the Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For a complete obituary and condolences, please go to the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home website at www.smithcorcoran.com or for more info, call 847-359-8020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Cannalte
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved