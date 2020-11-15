PALATINE - In loving memory, Christopher J. "CJ" Strzalka, Jr., 25, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Visitation is on Monday, November 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, and the Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church. If you would like to attend, please sign up via this link: https://sttheresachurch.org/funeral-sign-up-christopher-strzalka/
. Following Mass, the Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For a complete obituary and condolences, please go to the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home website at www.smithcorcoran.com
or for more info, call 847-359-8020.