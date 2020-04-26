|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Christopher J. Wojcik, age 44. Beloved husband of Allison Elizabeth Wojcik, nee Robins. Devoted father of Zachary Gerald Wojcik. Loving son of Roseann Wojcik and the late Gerald Wojcik. Caring brother of Jerry (Christina) Wojcik and Michael (Nicole) Wojcik. Dear uncle of Michael, Hailey, Sydney Rose and Jackson Michael. Services and interment will all be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance, KCCure.org. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020