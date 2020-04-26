Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
CHRISTOPHER WOJCIK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER WOJCIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER J. WOJCIK


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER J. WOJCIK Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Christopher J. Wojcik, age 44. Beloved husband of Allison Elizabeth Wojcik, nee Robins. Devoted father of Zachary Gerald Wojcik. Loving son of Roseann Wojcik and the late Gerald Wojcik. Caring brother of Jerry (Christina) Wojcik and Michael (Nicole) Wojcik. Dear uncle of Michael, Hailey, Sydney Rose and Jackson Michael. Services and interment will all be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance, KCCure.org. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -