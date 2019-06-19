Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:15 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
CHRISTOPHER JOHN CARL PASQUINI


CHRISTOPHER JOHN CARL PASQUINI
1987 - 2019
CHRISTOPHER JOHN CARL PASQUINI Obituary
HAMPSHIRE - Christopher John Carl Pasquini, 31, of DeKalb, formerly of Hampshire, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in DeKalb. He was born Nov. 23, 1987 in Hoffman Estates the son of John and Virginia (Chase) Pasquini. He was a member of the 2006 Class of Hampshire High School and a 2010 graduate of Western Illinois University. He was working as a Tech Support Specialist for Burlington School District #301. Chris was a huge fan of Star Wars, Jimmy Buffet, and Tenacious D among many others. He was also a huge movie buff and liked to say that he spoke fluent movie quotes. He also adored his dog and best friend, Rocky. Surviving are his mother, Virginia (Kel) Kissamis; father, John Pasquini; sister, Addie (Justin) Bowers; stepbrother, Kam (Katie) Kissamis; nephew, Chase; nieces, Sadie and Josie; and maternal grandmother, June Chase, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Carl Chase; uncle and aunt, Aldo and Ilva Pasquini; infant cousin, Patricia Chase; and several extended family members. Visitation will be Thursday June 20 from 4 to 7pm at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire with closing prayers at 7:15 pm. Private interment will be on Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris' name may be directed to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd., Huntley, IL 60142, or any shelter of your choosing. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
