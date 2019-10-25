|
LAKE ZURICH - Christopher Morgan Holecsek, age 34, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. He was born October 30, 1984 in Barrington to Steve and Melissa (Schaeffer) Holecsek. Chris graduated from Grayslake High School and attended College of Lake County. After receiving his phlebotomy certificate, he chose a different career path and proudly became a robotic field engineer. A talented musician, Chris enjoyed playing the drums, and named his dog after a famous drummer. After receiving drums from his grandparents in high school, he was challenged to learn a difficult drum solo, Freebird, and rose to the occasion. He was a caring person with a kind-heart, and would give a person in need the shirt off his back. Chris loved woodworking and was a true "Mr. Fix-It" who offered up his handyman skills to anyone who needed it. He had so many tools in his workshop, his family often joked that it was Chris who kept Ace Hardware in business. Survivors include his parents, Steve & Mel; his aunt, Marlene (Gary) Solberg; his uncle, Steven Schaeffer; his cousins, Mikel, Morgan, and Kristin; and his god-mother, Lorie Rein. Friends and neighbors may gather with Chris' family from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073. A Celebration of Chris' Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019