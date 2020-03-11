|
Christopher Peter Lazzaretto, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family February 29, 2020, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Chris was born in Glencoe, Illinois to Christopher and Anna Lazzaretto. Chris married the love of his life, Jacqueline, in Libertyville, Illinois, July 2, 1977. Together they shared 42 years of marriage and were blessed with five children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. They moved from Libertyville, Illinois and have made Lake Havasu City, Arizona their home for the last 28 years. Chris worked as a fireman for the Libertyville Fire Department for 23 years and he was an electrician for 60 years with IBEW Local 150 out of Waukegan, Illinois. He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and coin collecting. He was a member of the Elks Club and Wandering Wapites. Chris is preceded in death by his parents; Christopher and Anna Lazzaretto, his daughter; Cathy Lazzaretto, his brother; Joseph Lazzaretto and sisters; Norma Coradini, Madeline Swensen and Mary Juhl. He is survived by his wife; Jacqueline Lazzaretto, his sons; Nicholas Lazzaretto (Nikki), Anthony Lazzaretto (Maria) and Mark Schweikle (Ann), his daughter; Traci Bero (Patrick), his 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being planned by the family for this spring in Libertyville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris' name to Hospice of Havasu at www.hospicehavasu.org. Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020