ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Christopher R. Kuehn was born on January 31, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Heinz and Regina (nee Nowak) Kuehn. He died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kuehn was the owner of Chris Kuehn & Associates, a roofing sales company, which he started in 2009 after leaving an established career at Reichel & Drews in Itasca. A dedicated family man, he loved being the coach for his three children and their neighborhood teams. He was an avid supporter who attended their sporting events and extracurricular activities. Christopher enjoyed riding his motorcycle, a good action flick, and feeding the neighborhood squirrels. He loved his family, friends, and neighbors with warmth and generosity. He adored children, was always curious and playful, and had a particular knack for making others feel seen and important. He is survived by his children, Sarah (Samir) Patel, Stephen (Jennifer) Kuehn, and Kate Kuehn; his longtime partner, Lynn Wesley; his grandchildren, Devin Patel, Harper and Everly Kuehn; his siblings, Angelika Kuehn, Veronica (Rick) Fremont, Birgitta (Brian McHaffee) Kuehn, and Clement (Elisabeth Angele) Kuehn; and his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gloria Harrington. Funeral service and interment are private In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd., Huntley, IL 60142, https://www.animalhouseshelter.com/donate
