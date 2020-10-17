Christopher Savino, 46, of South Elgin and formerly of Bartlett, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th. Chris is survived by his wife Naomi, nee Gleason; their 3 children, Andrew Gleason, Madison and Zoey Savino; his brother, Mike (Paula) Savino; his parents, Jim (Donna) Savino; in-laws, Jerry (Laura) Gleason; brother-in-law, Tim (Kate) Gleason and sister-in-law Leah Gleason; nieces and nephews, TJ, Tyler, Nathan and Ian Gleason, Megan, Dominic, Nico and Isabella Savino. Visitation Monday, October 19th, 3:00 - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral and burial will be private. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
