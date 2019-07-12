|
|
Visitation for Cindy Lenart nee Behrendt of Bartlett for 28 years will be held Sunday, July 14th 2:0 - 8:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd) Bartlett. Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. Cindy is the beloved wife of 30 years of Don; loving mother of Chelsea and Logan; cherished daughter of Gordon and Jeanette Behrendt nee Guzy; dear sister of Gregory (Susan) Behrendt; doting aunt of Stephen, Christopher and Rebecca. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019