Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for CINDY LENART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CINDY LENART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CINDY LENART Obituary
Visitation for Cindy Lenart nee Behrendt of Bartlett for 28 years will be held Sunday, July 14th 2:0 - 8:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd) Bartlett. Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. Cindy is the beloved wife of 30 years of Don; loving mother of Chelsea and Logan; cherished daughter of Gordon and Jeanette Behrendt nee Guzy; dear sister of Gregory (Susan) Behrendt; doting aunt of Stephen, Christopher and Rebecca. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now