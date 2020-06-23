Beloved wife and mother, Claire C. Conforti (Clara Caterina Pettenuzzo) born in Chicago, IL September 24, 1933, passed away on June 9 in Elgin, IL, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Russell J. Conforti of Chicago, their four daughters, Diana Conforti, (Len Amato), Alice (Patrick) Thomas, Karen (Christopher) Dorion, and JoAnn (Timothy) Horner. She is mourned by her nine grandchildren who knew her as Nana, Annabelle & Johnny Amato, Linnea (Drew) Koskey & Kevin Thomas, Joseph & Caroline Dorion, Angela & Gina Horner, and Michael (Araceli) Conforti. Claire was born in Chicago of immigrant parents and was the third child in the lineup of four. She is preceded in death by her brother Angelo and her sister Liduina. She is survived by her younger brother Peter. Always athletic and social while at Steinmetz High School she was considering a future in the roller derby. Her pragmatic nature prevailed, and she instead started secretarial school. Claire met Russell in Chicago while Russell was on leave from the Korean War. They married in 1953 and their first of four daughters was born in 1954. They raised their family in Medinah. After the kids were grown, they moved further west to Batavia and eventually they settled in Elgin, where Russell (91) will continue to reside. She was a devoted wife and mother. Claire placed family above all else. She was proud of her cooking and cleaning skills, enjoyed providing countless meals and treats for her beloved family and entertaining at backyard barbeques in the summer by the pool. Her cookies, pizza and gravy were legendary. Claire was known for her quick wit, warm smile, and easy laugh. During her 18-year career as a cashier at Gorski's grocery store in Roselle, it was not uncommon for some customers to wait in long lines just to enjoy one of Claire's jokes and wicked sense of humor. Though her loss to the family is immeasurable, her memory shines bright and will live on in their hearts forever. May she rest in peace. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the funeral arrangements. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.