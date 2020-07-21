1/
CLAIRE ELLEN GIFFIN
{ "" }
Claire Ellen Giffin STREAMWOOD - Claire Ellen Giffin nee Chaplain, 59. Loving mother of Mark (Alexis) Ainley. Cherished memere of Brooklyn and Mason. Beloved daughter of Carole and the late William Chaplain. Dearest sister of William (Cathy) Chaplain. Fond aunt of Ryan (Ashley), Jason (Jaclyn) and Brendon (Krissy) Chaplain. Visitation Wednesday July 22, 9am - 11:30am at Humes Funeral Home 320 W. Lake St. Addison (2 Mi E of Rt 53, 2 Mi W of Rt 83), then on to Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside IL for Entombment. For more info 630-628-8808 or www.Humesfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
JUL
22
Entombment
Queen of Heaven Mausoleum
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
Dearest Carole, Billy , Mark and the rest of Claire’s family. Carol and I are so sad to hear of Claire’s passing. Even though we have not seen the Chaplain family in many years we have nothing but fond memories of an amazing family.God bless you all and may Claire Rest In Peace. Jim & Carol Treslo
Jim Treslo
Friend
