Claire Ellen Giffin STREAMWOOD - Claire Ellen Giffin nee Chaplain, 59. Loving mother of Mark (Alexis) Ainley. Cherished memere of Brooklyn and Mason. Beloved daughter of Carole and the late William Chaplain. Dearest sister of William (Cathy) Chaplain. Fond aunt of Ryan (Ashley), Jason (Jaclyn) and Brendon (Krissy) Chaplain. Visitation Wednesday July 22, 9am - 11:30am at Humes Funeral Home 320 W. Lake St. Addison (2 Mi E of Rt 53, 2 Mi W of Rt 83), then on to Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside IL for Entombment. For more info 630-628-8808 or www.Humesfh.com
.