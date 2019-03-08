Claire L. Thompson, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2019 due to complications during recovery from a surgery. She was born September 29, 1938 in Columbus OH. In her life, Claire was a beloved mother and grandmother but was also a pioneering, successful career woman in the 1960s and into the 1990s serving as a nurse, educator, consultant, and human services manager. Claire graduated in 1959 from Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, OH. She went to serve as an emergency room nurse in Xenia, OH and a medical surgery nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso IN. Claire's proudest achievements came as a founder of the Meals on Wheels program in 1975 and serving as Executive Director for the Visiting Nurse Association both in Elwood, IN. She went on in her career as an instructor in health occupations for Washington Township Schools in Indianapolis and ended her career as a manager for Crawford and Company in Modesto, CA. In her retirement, Claire volunteered at HEB Hospital in Texas and Good Shepherd Hospital in Illinois. She also loved playing cards with her friends at the Senior card group in Wauconda, IL and was an active member in the Signal Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a proud member of Eastern Star. Claire is survived by her sons Jeff P. Thompson and wife Kathy; Michael L. Thompson and husband Peter Hillman; grandsons Caleb Thompson and wife Antoinette; Josh Thompson and fiancee Alyssa Rudawsky. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 9 from 10am to 11am and a service at 11am at Lutheran Church of All Saints, 5800 State Park Road, Fox Lake, IL 60020. She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 11 at 11am at Williamsburg Cemetery, Gay St, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Arrangements entrusted to: Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary