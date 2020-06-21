CLARA B. NEWCOMB
Clara B. Newcomb, 97, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake, IL. Cherished wife of the late George for 55 years. Beloved mother of Susan (late John) Rosegay, late William, Carol (Rudy) Rosegay, Robert (late Ann), late Pamela (Erich) Schmaranzer, and George (Colleen). Loving grandma to Jason (Jennifer), Erich (Jessica), Amy (Kevin) O'Neill, Jeremy, Kelly Rein, Justin (Lindsey), Brian (Brandi), Michelle (Steve) Visser, Daniel (Circe) and Kimberly. Worshipped super-grandma of Madalyn, Reese, Gatsby, Gavin, Jonah, Hailey, Keira, Michael, Emilio, Camden, and Reagan. Treasured aunt to Ken (Dottie), Elaine and Linda, and cherished great-aunt to Abigail and Josh Krajewski, and Emily Mack. Clara was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Wenceslaus Stempinski, her siblings Mildred, Johnny, Lily, Stanley and Annie, nephew Leo, and nieces Caroline, Eleanor and Dolores. Born in Chicago on May 27, 1923, Clara spent most of her life caring for her family and crafting. Clara built fun-filled communities involving bingo, crocheting and storytelling at the Centennial Apartment Complex in Mt. Prospect, IL where she made a home for over 25 years and at Crystal Pines for the last two years. Clara taught countless people of all ages to knit, sew, and, above all else, crochet. With her talent, she could look at anything and make a pattern. Clara worked for many years as a factory manager, a seamstress, a baker, and caregiver to her grandchildren. Clara inspired a legacy of traditions--theme parties, white elephant bingo, pierogi days, and Sunday dinners. Clara will forever be appreciated for her solid no-nonsense advice, sarcastic wit, and for giving the best hugs in all the land. A celebration of life will be held on Clara's 98th birthday.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
When I was in my 20s I used to go play bingo with Clara and Pam on Sunday nights. Loved her very much- Chris Mack
Chris Mack
Family
